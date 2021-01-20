Chip shortage dents VW output

Volkswagen has lost tens of thousands of cars in production in China due to the global chip supply shortage that is hitting automakers around the world.

"It was hurting us already in December and we lost some 10,000 cars since then simply because we lost 50,000 cars in production in December because of some chips," VW's China head, Stephan Wollenstein, said during an online media briefing Wednesday.

Wollenstein said the chip shortage is mainly impacting models using the automaker's Electronic Stability Program, a system of sensors that works with a car's Anti-lock Braking System to prevent the wheels seizing up after an unexpected swerve.

Some other components may also be affected, he said, without providing further detail.

"You see how vulnerable our industries are if only one chip is missing," Wollenstein said. "This will unfortunately continue in the first quarter." The company is in the process of contacting chipmakers worldwide to better shore up supply.