Chinese EV trio eye Hong Kong listings this year, report says

Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng could raise as much as $5 billion

JULIE ZHU, SCOTT MURDOCH and YILIE SUN
Reuters
Nio

Nio's R&D center in San Jose, California

HONG KONG/BEIJING -- U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto Inc., Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year, tapping a growing investor base closer to home, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Each aims to sell at least 5 percent of enlarged share capital in the Asian hub, the people said. Based on their New York market capitalization on Monday, proceeds could reach $5 billion.

The companies have been working with advisers on the sales which could begin as early as midyear, said one of the people, who declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng -- which have raised $14.7 billion in U.S. markets since 2018 -- declined to comment. U.S.-listed shares of the three automakers rose between 3.7 percent and 5.3 percent in early deals.

The plans come as the three companies increase capital-raising efforts to fund technology development and expand sales networks in China, the world's biggest EV market where U.S. rival Tesla Inc. is boosting sales of its China-made vehicles.

This year is set to be crucial for EV makers to seize market share as the industry expects China sales of new-energy vehicles to jump almost 40 percent from last year to 1.8 million units.

"Despite much richer financial resources now compared with a year ago, EV startups still need to invest heavily in next-generation technology," said analyst Shi Ji at Haitong International. "Exploring a secondary listing much closer to their home market, if any, is a good move."

Selling shares in Hong Kong would also add the trio to a slew of New York-listed Chinese firms seeking a presence on more local exchanges amid Sino-U.S. political tension.

The rising number of such listings "has enhanced the status of Hong Kong's capital markets globally, and also helped issuers reach higher valuations and raise more capital," said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset.

TRACK RECORD

Under Hong Kong rules, a secondary listing requires at least two financial years of good regulatory compliance on another qualifying exchange.

Li Auto and Xpeng went public in the United States in the middle of last year so will likely apply in Hong Kong for a dual primary listing, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

As per Hong Kong's dual primary listing rules, firms are subject to full bourse requirements in Hong Kong and a second exchange, but are not bound by the two-year condition.

Xpeng is also considering a third listing on Shanghai's STAR Market for new-economy firms, said two other people.

"In the long run, it's helpful for consumer-focused companies like us to connect with domestic capital markets and domestic investors," Xpeng President Brian Gu told Reuters last week, declining to comment on any Hong Kong listing plan.

"This is the direction we should pay attention to."

GOING GREEN

China's government has heavily promoted NEVs -- such as battery-powered, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars -- in response to chronic air pollution, spurring interest from technology companies and investors alike.

Last month, Reuters reported telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co. plans to market EVs as early as this year.

China forecasts NEVs will make up 20 percent of its annual auto sales by 2025 from around 5 percent in 2020.

Domestic vehicle deliveries last year totaled 32,624 by Li Auto, 43,728 by Nio and 27,041 by Xpeng. That compared with 147,445 vehicles by Tesla, industry data showed.
 

Xpeng narrows Q4 loss as EV deliveries take off
Xpeng narrows Q4 loss as EV deliveries take off
