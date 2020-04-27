China's progress may foreshadow what's next for U.S. retailers

SHANGHAI — If China was an early warning of what the United States could expect from the outbreak of COVID-19 infection, China at the end of April may offer a glimpse of what U.S. auto retailing might look like in another four to six weeks.

After a coronavirus shutdown that kept tens of millions of Chinese off the street and out of the auto market early this year, nearly all dealerships have reopened across the country.

Chinese shoppers may now enter and move around freely in stores, as long as they wear face masks and get their temperatures taken.

The worst appears to be over.

When the coronavirus spread from the central China city of Wuhan all over the country, Renhedao, a consultancy on auto dealership operations, warned in mid-February that a third of the country's franchised stores would run out of cash in three months.