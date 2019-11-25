China's BAIC wants to increase its Daimler stake, report says

BEIJING/FRANKFURT -- Daimler's main Chinese joint-venture partner BAIC Group wants to increase its stake in the German automaker, sources briefed on the matter said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not allowed to speak to media.

BAIC took an initial 5 percent stake in Daimler in July.

Daimler said in a regulatory filing on Friday that HSBC held 5.23 percent in Daimler's voting rights directly as well as through instruments such as equity swaps as of Nov 15. BAIC used HSBC to help it build its initial 5 percent stake.

Officials at BAIC's listed company BAIC Motor Corp. said at investor conferences in mid-October "both sides are willing to increase stake in the other," responding to questions about future relationship between BAIC Group and Daimler, sources said.

Daimler and BAIC were not immediately available for comment.

Geely, Daimler's biggest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, said: "We are a long-term investor in Daimler. We do not react spontaneously to any volatility and we support Daimler's management and their strategy."

BAIC has been Daimler's main partner in China for years and operates Mercedes-Benz factories in Beijing through Beijing Benz Automotive.

Two months before its July stake deal was announced, sources told Reuters that BAIC wanted to invest in Daimler to secure its investment in Beijing Benz Automotive.