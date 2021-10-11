China to set assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by cars

The ministry said regulators will improve monitoring of vehicle data security and encourage telecommunication companies to invest more in cyber security technologies.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

BEIJING -- China, the world's biggest auto market, said on Monday it will roll out assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by vehicles, as the country steps up efforts to protect data and privacy.

As cars become 'smarter' with more in-car entertainment, information and autonomous driving functions, automakers and tech companies are gathering more data from vehicles, raising privacy and security concerns.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not offer details about how the assessment would be done. According to current rules, auto companies cannot export key vehicle data abroad unless they obtain approval from regulators.

The ministry said regulators will improve monitoring of vehicle data security and encourage telecommunication companies to invest more in cyber security technologies.

The move comes amid China's push to ensure the security of data as the proliferation of smart cars, such as Tesla electric vehicles, fuels concern about national security, in line with its broader aim to tighten policies around privacy.

Beijing has been increasingly concerned over the mountains of data amassed by private firms and whether such information could be attacked or misused, especially by foreign states. It recently implemented a new data security law and is tightening up oversight in other related areas.

Related Article
Tesla sets up China site to store data locally
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Japanese automakers' sales tumble in Sept.
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nissan China store
Japanese automakers' sales tumble in Sept.
China digital
BMW missing out on China’s karaoke fans signals digital car gap
Mercedes badge_1.jpg
Mercedes doubles down on China with R&D push
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-11-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive