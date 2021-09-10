China fines auto chip sales companies for pushing up prices

The regulator said it would continue to closely monitor the price in chip industry and crackdown on illegal market behaviors to maintain market order.

Reuters

BEIJING -- China's market regulator said on Friday that it fined three auto chip sales companies for driving up prices, in a move to help auto production in the world's biggest vehicle market.

The State Administration for Market Regulations said on its website that it fined three local companies a total of 2.5 million yuan ($388,300). The companies are Shanghai Chengsheng Industrial Co., Shanghai Cheter and Shenzhen Yuchang Technologies.

A prolonged global chip shortage has affected major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., General Motors and Volkswagen Group, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

