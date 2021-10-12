Sales fall in Sept. for 5th straight month behind chip crunch

The widespread semiconductor shortage and resulting inventory squeeze sent China sales of new vehicles slumping for a fifth consecutive month in September, with volume shrinking 20 percent to below 2.07 million in the latest period.

Deliveries of new light vehicles ranging from sedans, crossovers, SUVs, multipurpose vehicles to minibuses slipped 17 percent to 1.75 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

Hit hard by the tight chip supplies and tighter emissions controls on heavy-duty trucks, sales of new commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses plunged 34 percent to around 317,000.

On July 1, China raised emissions standards on heavy-duty trucks to meet State 6 rules, which match Euro 6 standards. The move has curtailed output of new heavy-duty trucks.



China’s new-vehicle market has now expanded 8.7 percent to top 18.6 million through September, with the gain supported by a 77 percent increase in the first quarter.

Deliveries this year of light vehicles have jumped 11 percent to approach 14.86 million while sales of commercial vehicles edged up 0.5 percent to 3.76 million.

