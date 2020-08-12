CATL aims to give EVs longer range with new tech

WUHAN -- China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. said it is working on a new technology that will allow battery cells to be integrated with an electric car's chassis, shedding traditional casings that make battery systems bulky.

Integrating cells directly into an electric vehicle's frame will allow more cells to be loaded into a car and extend its range, a key concern for customers.

With the new technology, EVs could have a driving range of more than 500 miles (800 km), CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun said at an industry conference in Wuhan Wednesday. The Ningde-based company aims to launch the technology before 2030.

Zeng did not say whether CATL was already working with any automaker to implement this new design.

CATL supplies lithium iron phosphate batteries to Tesla and recently signed a partnership with Honda. It also supplies Volkswagen and Daimler.

A technology such as this will allow EV battery makers to participate in vehicle design from an earlier stage. Automakers currently tend to source battery modules from battery makers and equip them to fit a car's mechanical design.

Zeng, who expects Europe's EV market to surpass China's this year because China has reduced subsidies, said CATL is exploring new businesses including the recycling of batteries and energy storage.

On Tuesday, CATL said in a filing that it plans to invest around 19 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) to secure key resources and accelerate global expansion. It did not disclose details of the investments.