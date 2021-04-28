BYD Q1 profit more than doubles

A BYD Han electric vehicle at the carmaker's booth at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

BEIJING -- BYD Co. on Wednesday reported growth of 111 percent in first-quarter net profit.

BYD reported net profit of 237.4 million yuan ($36.61 million) in the first three months, up from 112.6 million yuan a year earlier. Revenue grew 108 percent to 41 billion yuan in the first quarter.

The Shenzhen-based car company, which has partnerships with Japan's top automaker Toyota and German Daimler in China, sold 104,145 vehicles between January and March in 2021, up 70 percent from a year earlier.

BYD's chairman said last week that it would launch a new EV product platform which will be available to other automakers.

