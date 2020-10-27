BYD to launch new EV platform next year

SHANGHAI -- China's electric vehicle maker BYD will launch a new EV product and manufacturing platform next year, a company executive said Tuesday.

Lian Yubo, senior vice president of BYD, made the remarks to an industry conference in Shanghai.

It will cost less to manufacture new models using the new platform and the vehicles will have a longer driving range per charge, he said.

Automakers from Volkswagen to Geely have introduced vehicle underpinning platforms to develop new models more efficiently