Beijing postpones auto show

Organizers of the Beijing auto show, scheduled to be held in late April, said on Saturday they are postponing the event until further notice due to the COVID-19 resurgence across the country.

"We will pay close attention to the development of the epidemic, and strive to enhance the event's organisation and service work according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control policy," Secretariat of Auto China said in a post on its official WeChat account.

A week ago the organizers said they "expected" to postpone the show.

"The specific holding time after the extension will be notified separately," organizers said Saturday.

In March, Automotive News and later, Reuters, reported the postponement, citing sources.