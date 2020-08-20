Beijing auto show a go, but with safety protocols, organizer says

The Beijing auto show, which was postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic that broke out in late January, is set to begin in late September in the Chinese capital.

The event, the country’s biggest auto show, will run from September 26 through October 5, its main organizer, the Beijing-based China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said this week. Media previews will take place Sept. 26-27.

The schedule was first announced by the council on April 3 after the viral outbreak was largely brought under control in mid-March.

Organizers of the Beijing auto show said various measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of show participants and visitors, though it’s unclear if capacity at the indoor event will be limited.

Following containment of the nationwide outbreak, sporadic cluster infections have emerged in several Chinese cities over the past few months.

In June, the virus spread from a wholesale food and meat market in Beijing, eventually infecting 335 local residents, officials believe.

To control virus transmission, the Beijing municipal government ramped up testing capacity and locked down residential areas near the market. On August 6, the city government declared that all patients infected amid the local outbreak were cured and released from hospitals.

The biannual auto shows in Beijing and Shanghai are the most important auto exhibitions in China, with the Beijing auto show organized on an even year and the Shanghai show held on an odd year.