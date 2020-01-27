Automakers in China boost transport van output, donate to stem viral outbreak

SHANGHAI -- Most automakers closed assembly plants in China for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday but the viral outbreak that has spread across the country, killing 81 people, has prompted many of them to take other steps and precautions to help contain the epidemic.

Ford Motor Co. called back some employees at its truck joint venture, Jiangling Motors Corp., to refit 600 Ford Transit vans into special ambulances for transporting infected patients, according to internet blogs run by Ford’s China unit.

Two state-owned Chinese automakers, SAIC Motor Corp. and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., are also assembling vans to help transfer victims, according to their internet blogs.

The vans will be shipped to central China’s Hubei province and its provincial capital of Wuhan – the epicenter of the viral outbreak.

To contain the new coronavirus, Chinese authorities have banned or limited travel and locked down 17 cities with more than 50 million people.

Daimler, BMW Group, Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. and their Chinese peers such as Dongfeng Motor Group and GAC Motor Co. have donated cash, ranging from 5 million yuan ($720,460) to 26 million yuan to foundations set up to help residents in Hubei and Wuhan fight the disease.