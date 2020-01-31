Automakers brace for crisis as virus wreaks havoc

Forget about clinging to hopes that China, the world’s largest light-vehicle market, will recover from its unprecedented two-year slump anytime soon.

Though concrete estimates on the financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak are still scarce, signs are emerging that the final cost will far outweigh that of the 2003 SARS epidemic, when China’s auto market was one-sixth the size it is today and smaller than that of Japan.

Tesla Inc., Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corp. and PSA Group have warned they anticipate disruptions, while a top parts supplier predicted automakers will cut China production 15 percent this quarter.

China’s car and light-truck sales were already heading for the lowest in at least five years before the current outbreak forced authorities to lock down the epicenter of Wuhan city and beyond. Now, it’s unclear when consumers will come back to showrooms as 14 provinces and cities that accounted for almost 70 percent of the country’s gross domestic product shut businesses and factories until at least the second week of February.

“The risks are enormous because of the sheer weight of China in the global market and its importance to trade,” said Jean-Louis Sempe, a Paris-based analyst at Invest Securities. “Predicting the seriousness of the epidemic is very difficult, but there’s no doubt the impact could be huge on factories, supply chains and domestic car sales.”

Automakers with plants in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where transport links have been cut to curb the virus, are most vulnerable. Delays can often be made up later with extra shifts on weekends and at night.

Honda, which has three assembly plants in Wuhan with Dongfeng Motor Group, said it was assessing how transport disruptions were affecting the supply of parts and that no decision had been made on when its factories will restart. Dongfeng, Renault and PSA also said no decision had been made on when production might resume. General Motors also operates a joint venture plant in the area.

Should passenger-vehicle sales in China fall 20 percent from last year’s 21.4 million units, that would threaten to end the country’s run as the world’s largest auto market, a rank it’s held for more than a decade.

China's Motor City

Nissan Motor Co. and PSA also have assembly plants in Wuhan or the broader Hubei province and are partners with Dongfeng. Robin Zhu, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., singled out Dongfeng PSA as “by far the most exposed” because of the high proportion of vehicles it makes in the area.

“Investors will need to brace for a slowdown in broader activity levels in China,” Zhu said in a Jan. 27 note. “We expect the Chinese auto industry to endure a traumatic next few months.”

The virus continues to disrupt business and leisure travel, as well, with Delta Air Lines becoming the latest major carrier to suspend flights, beginning Feb. 6 through April 30, from the U.S. to China.

Automakers probably will dial back production by 15 percent in China this quarter after extending holiday shutdowns because of the virus, supplier Aptiv said Thursday. Aptiv, whose customers include GM and Volkswagen, expects its own production to fall 11 percent from a year ago.

Joseph Massaro, CFO for auto technology supplier Aptiv, said this week any delayed production could be made up in the second quarter. "We don't view this as a full year issue at the moment," he added.

The government extended the annual Lunar New Year holiday break -- with its workplace closures -- by several days to curb potential exposure. Tesla was among the companies saying they’re monitoring potential supply-chain interruptions for cars built outside China, as well.

“This will be horrendous in the supply chain, it’s going to be awful for companies and it will show in their quarterly reports and global strategy going forward,” said Rosemary Coates, a supply chain consultant and executive director of the Reshoring Institute, a non-profit focused on expanding manufacturing in the U.S. “It’s going to show and it’s going to hurt.”

The epidemic comes at a delicate time for the car industry, which faces sales slumps also beyond China, and pressure to make heavy investments in electric and self-driving cars. Compounding the danger for automakers is the overall economic slowdown, with the virus potentially shaving more than 1 percentage point off first-quarter growth in China’s gross domestic product.

Prior to the outbreak, forecasts for the world's largest auto market this year had ranged from mild sales growth to small declines after two painful years of contraction due to a slowing economy, the U.S.-China trade war and the chaotic introduction of new emission rules.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general at the China Passenger Car Association, said his prediction for 1% growth this year now seems "under some pressure".

The holiday extension has discouraged dealers from ordering cars at the end of the month as is their usual practice, virtually guaranteeing a decline in sales for January.

"Although sales volumes in the first three weeks of January were okay, there was no 'sales sprint' at the end of the month. So it is inevitable that we will see a significant sales drop," Cui said in a blog post.

Ownership shift?

The big unknown is, however, just how far the outbreak, which authorities expect to peak in February, will ravage Chinese consumer spending.

Industry officials and analysts believe sales will be hit in the short-term but also say the impact might not be too bad over the whole year.

The outbreak could even spur more Chinese consumers to embark on car ownership, given that many are suffering in areas where public transport has been suspended, said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy AutoForesight.

"Customers who do not have their own car might realize they need one which might help sales this year," he said.

China has an estimated 170 vehicles per 1,000 people compared to 800 per 1,000 in the United States.

CPCA's Cui also noted the 2002-03 SARS epidemic had little long-term impact on China's passenger car market which grew 70 percent in 2003, albeit from a low base and helped by economic stimulus.

China also is the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles. The demand for EVs and traditional premium models will suffer the most because sales of those vehicles are concentrated in the biggest cities, which happen to be the ones most affected by the epidemic, Zhu said.

Wide impact

The effect is felt far beyond the Wuhan region. Tesla expects a potential 10-day delay in production ramp-up at its new Shanghai plant -- its first outside the U.S. -- because of the government-required shutdown. Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said Jan. 29 the delay may also “slightly impact” the company’s profitability this quarter.

GM, Toyota and Volkswagen also closed their plants at least through Feb. 9, taking heed from several provinces that advised companies not to resume operations any sooner than the extended holiday break.

Each month of lost production in China would erode operating profit by about 6.1 percent at Honda and 11 percent at Nissan, JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates. The Chinese operations of Japan-based Aisin Seiki Co. and Koito Manufacturing Co. are among the most exposed to a production stoppage, JPMorgan said in a Jan. 30 note.

In Germany, Wuhan’s links to the global industry were driven home this week when auto-parts supplier Webasto  shut its headquarters in the Munich suburb of Stockdorf after at least four staff members became infected following the visit of a Chinese colleague.

Fears about the virus are pressuring foreign governments to repatriate their nationals, and many auto companies have helped with the effort. PSA, Honda and Nissan are evacuating expatriates and their families from the Wuhan area. Most also put limits on travel into China.

While industries such as textiles are able to relocate production quickly, the heavy equipment required in carmaking means it could take auto manufacturers two or three years to move a plant, said Reshoring Institute’s Coates.

“Moving an auto plant or any highly machined products or any sophisticated kind of products -- it’s just not gonna happen very fast,” she said. “Even a few days of shutting down a major industrial area like Wuhan is going to affect supply chains around the world.”

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

