Auto sales jump in 'Golden September' as shoppers return to showrooms

Sales of new light vehicles in China continued to recover last month from the shock of the coronavirus outbreak that ravaged the country in the first quarter.
In September, demand for sedans, crossovers, SUVs, multi-purpose vehicles and minibuses rebounded for the fifth straight month, rising 8 percent to nearly 2.1 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.
With truck demand buoyed up by the national government’s spending spree on domestic infrastructure projects, deliveries of new commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, kept surging for the sixth month in a row, jumping 40 percent to some 477,000.