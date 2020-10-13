Auto sales jump in 'Golden September' as shoppers return to showrooms

BLOOMBERG

Sales of new light vehicles in China continued to recover last month from the shock of the coronavirus outbreak that ravaged the country in the first quarter.

In September, demand for sedans, crossovers, SUVs, multi-purpose vehicles and minibuses rebounded for the fifth straight month, rising 8 percent to nearly 2.1 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

With truck demand buoyed up by the national government’s spending spree on domestic infrastructure projects, deliveries of new commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, kept surging for the sixth month in a row, jumping 40 percent to some 477,000.
 

Due to the steep decline in first-quarter volume amid the virus outbreak, demand for new light-vehicles in the first nine months dropped 12 percent to below 13.4 million.

But new commercial-vehicle deliveries advanced 20 percent to top 3.7 million in the first three quarters.

Overall, across the industry, new-vehicle sales in September rose 17 percent to approach 2.6 million, with year-to-date volume declining 6.9 percent to some 17.1 million.

The Beijing auto show, promotional events and policies enacted by local governments to support the auto industry drive sales growth in September, senior CAAM official Chen Shihua told reporters.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 8 percent in September. Geely Automobile Holdings, Great Wall Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. were among those that booked double-digit growth.

This time of year is also known as "Golden September, Silver October" and is usually a highpoint in sales across the industry, with consumers venturing out to make purchases after largely avoiding showrooms during the stifling summer months.

"Based on our dealer channel checks, the growth in momentum extended into the October Golden Week, as retail sales exceeded dealers' expectations," said Haitong International analyst Shi Ji.

 

EV sales

Demand for new electrified vehicles rebounded for the third consecutive month in September, driven to extended government subsidies and volumes contributed by electric vehicle startups such as Nio, Xpeng Motor and Li Auto.

Last month, combined sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids surged 68 percent to some 138,000. The tally is made up of about 112,000 EVs and roughly 26,000 plug-in hybrids.

Through September, deliveries of EVs and plug-in hybrids fell 18 percent to below 734,000. The number includes around 579,000 EVs and 154,000 plug-in hybrids.

Reuters contributed to this report.

