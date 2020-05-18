Auto industry is forging a way forward as China recovers

SHANGHAI — An auto show held outdoors with cars emblazoned with hefty discounts. Shoppers with face masks. A sales, marketing and service apparatus that has shifted decidedly to all-digital.

China's auto industry, the first to encounter the coronavirus outbreak, is coming back, but in fits and starts, with a few green shoots to show.

Automakers have resumed output, and dealerships have reopened across the country. In April, new-vehicle sales rose for the first time in nearly two years, climbing 4.4 percent after plunging 45 percent in the first quarter.

But the industry is changing with the times, prompting new strategies and tactics.