Toyota adds sporty Highlander trim, special-edition trucks

CHICAGO — Toyota will give its redesigned Highlander crossover a sporty new XSE trim level for 2021 — with an improved suspension and exterior and interior styling treatments — leading a parade of special-edition light trucks that the Japanese automaker showed at this week's Chicago auto show.

The 2021 Highlander XSE trim will slot between the redesigned three-row crossover's XLE and Limited trims when it arrives in the fall. Like other Highlanders, it will be powered by a 295-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and will be available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Riding on 20-inch wheels, the XSE will feature higher-performance springs and a rear stabilizer bar, with retuned shock absorbers and electric steering for sportier performance, Toyota says.

On the outside, the front fascia, grille and lower spoiler are unique to the trim level and are buttressed by black-accented headlamps and light-strip daytime running lights. Rocker panels add accent lines to the Highlander XSE's side profile, while a chromed dual-tip exhaust is featured at the rear.

The Highlander XSE's interior is finished in black Softex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts, ambient lighting and a carbon-fiber instrument panel.

Toyota says it expects about 12 percent of Highlander buyers will select the XSE trim, adding that other "updates" to the 2021 Highlander will be announced at a later date.

Pricing was not disclosed.

In addition to the 2021 Highland XSE, Toyota revealed six special editions for its truck lineup at the 2020 Chicago auto show, including Trail special editions of the Tacoma, 4Runner and Tundra that highlight the vehicle's capabilities in the wilderness, with added storage and convenience.

The brand also will feature Nightshade special-edition appearance packages for the Tacoma and Tundra pickups and the Sequoia SUV at the Chicago show.