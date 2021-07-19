Jeep rides high in Chicago; Ford captures some spotlight

The return of the Chicago Auto Show means the return of Jeep's off-road course — but now the competition is on.

VINCE BOND JR.

CHICAGO — Jeep North America Vice President Jim Morrison was back on an auto show stage last week in the Windy City as he pitched the freshened Compass, the first model the brand has unveiled at a show since the pandemic struck in 2020.

The last Jeep unveiling at a show took place, coincidentally, at the Chicago event in February 2020 when Morrison pushed the desert-rated Gladiator Mojave.

Although Morrison was in a familiar place in the show spotlight as he gave a speech and posed for photos afterward, he stopped short of saying it was business as usual.

VINCE BOND JR.
Jeep’s display at the Chicago Auto Show included the all-new three-row Grand Cherokee L.

The show environment, just like the Jeep brand itself and its evolving lineup, has undergone some changes.

"It's business that's different," Morrison told Automotive News in a makeshift office on the Chicago Auto Show floor as crews assembled the "Camp Jeep" obstacle course nearby. "I don't think the 'usual' is ever coming back — everything from taking time to be respectful of spaces and wiping down cars, wiping down interiors and all of that stuff, even though everybody that's walking around here is vaccinated without masks."

It's great to feel normal again, he said. "But it's with a different level of understanding."

The Stellantis section of McCormick Place was still taking shape after the Compass made its show debut, traversing a hill in the brand's Camp Jeep experience. In fact, the Jeep brand itself is still taking shape, with fresh metal coming in several segments and more-upscale products on deck.

Morrison was excited for show-goers to see Jeep's upcoming models, such as the upscale Grand Wagoneer SUV, that are part of a 2021 product onslaught, and to take a ride around the Camp Jeep experience.

Jeep had something for most consumers to check out at the abbreviated Chicago show, whether it was the budget-friendly Compass compact crossover, the all-new three-row Grand Cherokee L, an electrified Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid or the high-priced Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Off-road battle

Jeep even got some new competition this year, with Ford debuting its own course — "Built Wild" — to show off the capabilities of its Bronco family, giving attendees an off-road alternative to Jeep's popular track.

VINCE BOND JR.
Both automakers were confident about the experiences they put together.

In the days leading up to the show, Ford marketing chief Suzy Deering said she wanted people to take rides in both the Bronco and Wrangler on their respective courses.

"I can't imagine that you wouldn't want to try out the Broncos experience because it's going to be far superior," Deering said. "Do I want that? Yes. Do I expect it? Absolutely."

Morrison said Ford still has some things to learn. "I won't tell you what they did right and what they did wrong, but they'll learn," he said of the competing Bronco course. "We've been doing this 17 years now here in Chicago, and we love it because it's a natural extension. It's interesting they're here and they're trying to copy our Camp Jeep experience, but it's a little different."

With the Bronco arriving at dealerships now, the Wrangler will have to stave off a formidable rival coming for its spot.

During a call with reporters last week, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said "competition is great," and that the Bronco will keep Jeep on its toes. The resurrected Bronco will force the Wrangler to get "better and better."

The freshening of the budget-friendly Jeep Compass includes larger display screens.

Meunier then pointed to how Jeep is extending the Wrangler's reach with the 4xe, along with a Rubicon variant powered by a V-8 engine and an Xtreme Recon package that sits on 35-inch tires that debuted in Chicago.

The huge tires will match those of the Ford Bronco Sasquatch package, but Morrison said "we've been working on that for a while and, frankly, listening to our customers who said to do that."

Electric Wrangler

The Wrangler 4xe has been gaining momentum on the market and only lasting on dealership lots for about five days on average. Jeep said dealers already have placed enough orders to fill the entire model year's production.

Morrison said Jeep doesn't care how it powers the wheels — "It just needs to power all four. And our customers expect us to power all four better than anybody else."

"One of the things that we're really excited about is that for Jeep, it's really a natural evolution in capability," Morrison said. "And to be open and honest with you, that's what took us a little longer to get to the marketplace with our first electric Jeep — because it needed to be a true Jeep first."

But Jeep's big product year has coincided with the industry's ongoing microchip shortage, which has upended production plans around the world. Jeep has taken its bumps, with the current generation of the Grand Cherokee and Cherokee halted for the rest of July. But the company has been able to keep its latest models on schedule to this point.

Morrison said the supply chain team has been working around the clock sourcing chips.

"Even the engineering team has been adapting our Jeeps to work with different chips," Morrison said. "It has been a real task. It's come with a lot of hard work.

"Coming into 2021, we thought we were going to be coming out of the COVID fog and getting back to normal — so you never know what the world is going to throw at you."

Chicago show spotlights off-road rivalry
