Jeep rides high in Chicago; Ford captures some spotlight

The show environment, just like the Jeep brand itself and its evolving lineup, has undergone some changes.

"It's business that's different," Morrison told Automotive News in a makeshift office on the Chicago Auto Show floor as crews assembled the "Camp Jeep" obstacle course nearby. "I don't think the 'usual' is ever coming back — everything from taking time to be respectful of spaces and wiping down cars, wiping down interiors and all of that stuff, even though everybody that's walking around here is vaccinated without masks."

It's great to feel normal again, he said. "But it's with a different level of understanding."

The Stellantis section of McCormick Place was still taking shape after the Compass made its show debut, traversing a hill in the brand's Camp Jeep experience. In fact, the Jeep brand itself is still taking shape, with fresh metal coming in several segments and more-upscale products on deck.

Morrison was excited for show-goers to see Jeep's upcoming models, such as the upscale Grand Wagoneer SUV, that are part of a 2021 product onslaught, and to take a ride around the Camp Jeep experience.

Jeep had something for most consumers to check out at the abbreviated Chicago show, whether it was the budget-friendly Compass compact crossover, the all-new three-row Grand Cherokee L, an electrified Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid or the high-priced Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.