Jeep to offer accessorized limited edition Wrangler

A decked-out Jeep Wrangler is on the way for Mopar lovers.

Mopar is debuting the Wrangler Jeep Performance Parts 20 limited edition variant at the Chicago Auto Show. The Wrangler JPP 20 is loaded with an array of parts and accessories from the JPP portfolio.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said that in addition to full-aluminum doors, JPP steel tube doors and a new mirror kit are standard equipment on the 2020 model.

Dealer orders open in the second quarter, the company said, and vehicles will arrive in dealerships this summer.

Kim Mathers, Mopar's head of accessories and performance, said consumer reception to Jeep's performance parts, which are Jeep's "key functional off-road performance components," has been strong. "So much so that customers want them, they want them all and they want them immediately when they purchase the new vehicle."

Mathers said during a January briefing that the Wrangler JPP 20 is a "response to that request."