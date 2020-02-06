Jaguar keeps F-Type coupe starting price at $62,625 for 2021

CHICAGO — Despite a sleek new face and interior upgrades, Jaguar's freshened 2021 F-Type sports car has the same starting price as the outgoing model.

The 2021 F-Type coupe will start at $62,625 while the convertible starts at $65,725, including shipping. It is set to arrive at U.S. dealerships in April.

The base-model F-Type is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 296 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque and rear-wheel drive.

Including a 2021 model year-only First Edition, the F-Type will be offered in four trim levels, down from eight for the 2020 model year.

Jaguar's sports car will arrive at a time when one of its rivals, the Chevrolet Corvette, has been revamped. The midengine Corvette starts at $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible, including shipping.

Jaguar gave the F-Type new headlights that are now slimmer and blend more smoothly into the contours of the hood and fenders. The rear also was touched up.

Inside, the instrument cluster was upgraded and enlarged with a 12-inch reconfigurable screen.

The First Edition starts at $74,125 for the coupe and $76,425 for the convertible, including shipping. It comes with 20-inch gloss gray wheels and is available with either black, gray or white exterior paint.

The midrange variant, the F-Type R-Dynamic, is now offered only with a V-6 engine with 380 hp and all-wheel drive. It starts at $82,825 for the coupe and $85,925 for the convertible, including shipping. The trim has a lower price for the 2021 model year, down from $88,325 for the coupe and $91,425 for the convertible, including shipping, for the 2020 model year.

At the top of the lineup is the F-Type R, which also comes only in all-wheel drive. It starts at $104,225 for the coupe and $106,925 for the convertible, including shipping. Those prices reflect an increase of $1,400 for the coupe and $1,000 for the convertible over the trim's 2020 model-year pricing.

With the refresh, the F-Type R got a boost of 25 hp and 14 pound-feet of torque, bringing its total to 575 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque.