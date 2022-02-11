Chicago auto show: Spotlight on EVs, hybrids, off-roaders

The Chicago Auto Show is back in the dead of winter. Here are a few hightlights.

After being postponed from last February to an indoor/outdoor format last summer, the Chicago Auto Show is back in the dead of winter, and it has returned to its McCormick Place home. The show bills itself as the nation's largest by attendance. Here are some highlights.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet's 2023 Blazer, on sale this summer, features a new front fascia, revised grille and a new 10-inch infotainment system. A 2.0-liter, 220-hp engine is standard, with the RS trim getting a 3.6-liter producing 308 hp. An electric version also is in the works.

Ford

Ford says the 2022 Bronco Everglades is made for customers who want to "venture deep into the wild." The four-door SUV is equipped with a factory-installed snorkel, integrated 10,000-pound Warn winch and the Bronco Sasquatch package's 17-inch Carbonized gray wheels and 35-inch Goodyear tires. Ordering begins in March for existing Bronco reservation holders only. Prices start at $53,000 plus $1,495 shipping.

Kia

The 2023 Sportage plug-in hybrid offers a turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission in addition to an electric motor and big battery. Kia is targeting 32 miles of all-electric range on the EPA test cycle. Kia plans to launch the plug-in hybrid in U.S. showrooms in the third quarter and will release pricing information closer to launch. The company said both trim levels, X-Line and X-Line Prestige, have all-wheel drive standard.

Nissan

Nissan's three Frontier concepts — Project 72X, Project Hardbody and Project Adventure — were all designed at Nissan Design America in San Diego and are based on the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab's S, SV and PRO-4X trim levels, respectively.

Ram

As Ram prepares a 1500 electric pickup for a 2024 debut, officials want to connect with customers. The truck brand is launching an insider program called Ram Revolution where consumers can share input as the EV is developed. Those who sign up can also get updates on the truck.

