Chevy Blazer styling, infotainment updated for 2023

Chevrolet will launch the 2023 Blazer this year with updated exterior styling, including a new front fascia, and a new 10-inch infotainment screen.

Chevy plans to show the freshened midsize crossover at the Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2023 Blazer is slated to go on sale this summer, the brand said in a statement Tuesday. Pricing details were not available.

The next Blazer will receive a new grille design in addition to the new front fascia, along with new LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and taillamps. The crossover will also include a new 10-inch center infotainment screen in all trim levels and available wireless charging.