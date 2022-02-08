Chevy Blazer styling, infotainment updated for 2023

2023 Chevy Blazer receives new front fascia, LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and taillamps, and 10-inch infotainment screen.

Chevrolet's 2023 Blazer RS

Chevrolet will launch the 2023 Blazer this year with updated exterior styling, including a new front fascia, and a new 10-inch infotainment screen.

Chevy plans to show the freshened midsize crossover at the Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2023 Blazer is slated to go on sale this summer, the brand said in a statement Tuesday. Pricing details were not available.

The next Blazer will receive a new grille design in addition to the new front fascia, along with new LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and taillamps. The crossover will also include a new 10-inch center infotainment screen in all trim levels and available wireless charging.

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Related Article
Chevy Equinox, Blazer EVs arriving in 2023

Chevy expanded adaptive cruise control availability on the 2LT and 3LT trims for 2023. The Chevy Safety Assist package, which is already standard on all trims, includes automatic emergency braking, following distance indicator, forward-collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer
2023 Chevrolet Blazer rear
2023 Chevrolet Blazer side
2023 Chevrolet Blazer dash
2023 Chevrolet Blazer infotainment
2023 Chevrolet Blazer front seats
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
2023 Chevrolet Blazer rear
2023 Chevrolet Blazer side
2023 Chevrolet Blazer dash
2023 Chevrolet Blazer infotainment
2023 Chevrolet Blazer front seats
Engine lineup

The 2LT, 3LT and Premier Blazers will come standard with a 2.0-liter, 228-hp, nine-speed propulsion system. The RS trim will be powered by a 3.6-liter, 308-hp, nine-speed system.

The Blazer gave Chevy a contender in the midsize crossover segment when it debuted in 2018. It ranked No. 6 last year in a segment with 11 nameplates, with U.S. sales of 70,325, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

It followed the Subaru Outback, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge and Kia Sorento.

The interior of the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS

The Blazer is built at General Motors' assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, which will soon be retooled for electric vehicle production.

GM CEO Mary Barra said last month that the automaker plans to build an electric version of the Blazer in 2023, along with an electric Chevy Equinox.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid packs power, range
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2023 Sportage phev
Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid packs power, range
RAMCHICAGO-MAIN_i.jpg
Ram seeks input on electric 1500
Jeep rides high in Chicago; Ford captures some spotlight
Jeep rides high in Chicago; Ford captures some spotlight
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive