Big auto shows mark a return in Chicago

Some of the hottest new vehicles revealed by automakers lately — including significant new electric vehicles — have mostly remained online. Only a few industry insiders and journalists have been able to see them up close.

That changes this week with the Chicago Auto Show, which will feature highly anticipated vehicles such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, the burly Bronco and the Kia EV6. Ford also will mark global debuts of two interactive displays with road courses for its off-road vehicles and its new electric models.

While smaller auto shows have been returning for months as the pandemic eases, some of the newly revealed models have been absent. Recent shows also have come with restrictions that limited their appeal. Masks, social distancing and reduced automaker participation meant smaller crowds.