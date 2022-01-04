ZF to supply VinFast with upgradable advanced driver-assist system

Cameras, radars, lidars and unit to tie them together will be ready for 2022.

ZF

ZF plans to supply an advanced driver-assist system to the Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast that can be upgraded to automated driving capabilities.

The German supplier said it will supply cameras, radars and lidars as well as the central unit for synthesizing the sensors' inputs, according to a statement. The system, slated to go into production in 2022, will allow VinFast to offer Level 2 driving assistance while it works with ZF toward higher-level automation, including capabilities for traffic-jam navigation, highway driving and valet parking by using increasingly sophisticated sensors.

Ultimately, ZF projects the system will be able to provide Level 4 automated driving, in which a vehicle can operate itself within a limited geographic area, initially for parking applications.

"The design and development of higher-level AD systems will assist drivers all over the world in enjoying enhanced degrees of safety, convenience and intelligence," ZF board of management member Martin Fischer said in the statement. "This is our vision when we talk about the next generation of mobility and one proof point of how we are making this a reality, now."

As the system reaches Level 3 capabilities, in which a driver must be ready to take back control of the vehicle, it will need to add interior monitoring to ensure the driver is not too distracted behind the wheel, Fischer told reporters in an online news conference.

The partnership with VinFast was announced at the start of an online news conference that had been intended for CES in Las Vegas. The supplier decided against making the announcement in person in light of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

ZF also announced an electric powertrain architecture that includes a new inverter design, improved power semiconductors and advanced software algorithms. The inverter — called the "brain of electric drivetrains" — manages the flow of energy between the battery and the motor.

"The combination of greater scalability and modularity with increased efficiency, peak power and affordability of e-motors is the key to success within the e-mobility market," Stephan von Schuckmann, member of the ZF board of management responsible for the Electrified Powertrain Technology division, said in a statement. "The inverter is also where development cycles from the software industry and semiconductor innovations meet automotive hardware and integration expertise. This is where future differentiation will happen."

ZF said the new inverter will be ready for production by 2025.

ZF ranks No. 3 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $33.4 billion in 2020.

