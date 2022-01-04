Volta Trucks adding Here navigation system featuring what3words

Electric commercial truckmaker Volta Trucks has partnered with Here Technologies on a navigation system it says will make its deliveries more efficient and precise.

In a deal announced at CES on Tuesday , the Swedish company will add Here's EV Range Assistant to its Volta Zero truck. Volta says the new feature is tailored for inner-city deliveries and allows for efficient route planning.

The Here navigation system will give drivers access to real-time traffic and routing when offline. The new system allows for lower costs and improved scalability, Volta said in a news release.

"What we are trying to achieve is to avoid a cognitive overload for the driver and make the experience simple and easy to use, giving the driver what they need to do their job and nothing above that," Chief Communications Officer Duncan Forrester said.