Toyota plans 175-acre Woven City in Japan as living tech test bed

Larry P. Vellequette and Lindsay VanHulle
Toyoda
Lindsay VanHulle

Toyota President Akio Toyoda appeared on stage Monday with Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, who is designing Woven City. 

LAS VEGAS — Toyota will build a 175-acre hydrogen-powered test city beginning next year at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji to study the interactions of a number of cutting-edge technologies, including autonomous transportation, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The huge project, called Woven City, is being personally championed by Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Akio Toyoda, who appeared Monday at CES here to discuss the plan.

Woven City — which will be roughly the size of Apple's circular campus in Cupertino, Calif., — is being designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group and designer of Google's new headquarters, 2 World Trade Center in New York City and a number of other high-profile projects globally.

The cost of the project was not immediately revealed, but it is expected to be in the billions of dollars. Toyota says an estimated 2,000 people — employees and their families, retired couples, retailers, visiting scientists and industry partners — are expected to inhabit Woven City initially when completed.

"Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city's infrastructure," Toyoda said in a written statement. "With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology ... in both the virtual and the physical realms ... maximizing its potential."

Toyota has spent decades studying and promoting cutting-edge technologies in alternative energies, robotics and AI. Some of those technological advances make their way into practical applications in vehicles, such as the Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered vehicle introduced in 2014, while other projects concentrate elsewhere.

Robotic assistance

Woven City is intended to be fully sustainable, Toyota says, with buildings constructed primarily of carbon-neutral wood built with "traditional Japanese wood joinery" along with robotic production methods. Rooftops will be covered in solar panels to generate electricity to complement that generated by hydrogen fuel cells.

Inside residences, robotics will assist with daily living. Toyota says homes will use sensor-based AI devices "to check on occupants' health, take care of basic needs and enhance daily life." The company says the robotic assistants "will be an opportunity to deploy connected technology with integrity and trust, securely and positively."

Outdoors, Woven City's streets will be designated into three types: one reserved for faster vehicles, one that is parklike and reserved solely for pedestrians, and a third designated for a mix of slower forms of personal mobility and pedestrian traffic. Only fully autonomous, zero-emission vehicles will be allowed on the main thoroughfares, Toyota says, and autonomous Toyota e-Palettes will be used for transportation and deliveries into Woven City, as well as for changeable mobile retail.

The automaker said it plans to "extend an open invitation to collaborate with other commercial and academic partners and invite interested scientists and researchers from around the world to come work on their own projects in this one-of-a-kind, real-world incubator."

"We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, to take advantage of this unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all," Toyoda said.

