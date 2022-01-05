Stellantis, Amazon partner on series of software, EV pursuits

The ProMaster van was designed, with input from Amazon, to have "unique last mile delivery features." Amazon will use the vehicles in routes across the U.S.

On top of that, Stellantis is partnering with Amazon on several software pursuits.

Stellantis said it will collaborate with Amazon to deliver software for its upcoming STLA SmartCockpit platform debuting in 2024. The cockpit software will offer artificial intelligence-based applications including navigation, Alexa-enable voice assistance, an e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

The Amazon connection means Stellantis vehicles could integrate with the company's smart home and security technology.

The latest projects build on the relationship between Stellantis and Amazon. Stellantis already has outfitted the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs with Amazon's Fire TV technology, allowing passengers to stream content. Stellantis also was the first automaker to announce plans to implement Amazon's Custom Assistant.

"Working together with Amazon is an integral part of our capability building roadmap, based on both developing internal competencies and decisive collaborations with tech leaders, and it will bring significant expertise to one of our key technology platforms, STLA SmartCockpit," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

Stellantis has chosen Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider, and the two companies "plan to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for vehicle platforms, including for STLA SmartCockpit."

Stellantis is looking to "accelerate the time to market for new digital products that leverage AWS machine learning to deliver greater personalization and more accurate predictive maintenance."

The plan is for Stellantis to "migrate its current vehicle data pipeline across its brands and geographies into a cloud-based data mesh, making use of AWS' advanced capabilities for scalable and durable real-time data streaming."

Stellantis and Amazon Web Services are launching an "Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy." Stellantis will train more than 5,000 developers and engineers by 2024 in AWS-related cloud technologies.

In addition, the companies said they are creating a cloud-based product development environment called the "Virtual Engineering Workbench" that "provides automated workflows to manage software development and testing, high-performance simulations, machine learning model training, and data collection and analysis."