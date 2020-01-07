Sony partners with supplier Benteler on prototype

LAS VEGAS — Entertainment giant Sony revealed its interest in furthering a variety of mobility technologies at CES this week and unveiled the company's prototype vehicle.

German automotive supplier Benteler Automotive Group announced at the show it is collaborating with Sony on the prototype.

Sony's prototype is part of the company's "VISION-S" future of entertainment and technology initiative.

Sony was vague about its prototype, the Sony Vision-S electric sedan, but noted in a statement that the vehicle has 33 sensors for interior and exterior object and human detection and imaging, on-board AI software, cloud technologies and more. The front seats face a panoramic media screen, Sony said.

Benteler announced it will be supplying key components for the prototype but did not specify which ones. Benteler is largely a chassis, exhaust and engine components supplier.

The prototype incorporates components from a number of top-tier suppliers, according to reports.

The prototype vehicle Sony unveiled integrates a variety of technologies for "safety, reliability, comfort and entertainment in the mobility space," Benteler and Sony said in a statement about the partnership.

The companies said that Sony is planning to develop mobility solutions to "open up new business opportunities."

Benteler also exhibited its electric drive system with Bosch at the show, the electric vehicle platform's North American premiere. Bosch and Benteler have been developing the rolling chassis solution for e-mobility over the last several months after their partnership was formalized in April 2019 .

According to Benteler, the electric drive system is ready for series production and combines functions such as integrated crash management, flexible and scalable battery storage, and integrated thermal management.