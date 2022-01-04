Qualcomm inks car chip deals with Volvo, Honda and Renault

Qualcomm Corp. on Tuesday announced deals to supply chips to automakers Volvo Group, Honda Motor Co. and Renault, accelerating its push to partner with legacy automotive firms digitizing their product lines.

The company once known for its mobile phone chips has created a range of automotive offerings, from self-driving car brains to chips that operate digital dashboards and infotainment systems. But the chips are all aimed at the same goal of helping automakers transform their vehicles into rolling computers that can be updated over the air with paid upgrades that generate revenue for carmakers long after a vehicle has left dealer lots, a business model pioneered by Tesla Inc.