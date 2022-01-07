Powerful EV statements at CES

Vietnamese automaker VinFast's two-row VF 8 and three-row VF 9 crossovers — shown as the VF e35 and VF e36 concepts at the L.A. Auto Show in November — will have 402 hp. VinFast estimates the VF 9 will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, with an estimated driving range of 422.5 miles according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. The company is dangling a bonus to U.S. buyers willing to make a deposit, with the vehicles presumably arriving by the end of the year. Customers who make a refundable $200 reservation by April 5 get a $3,000 voucher toward the $41,000 VF 8 and a $5,000 voucher on the $56,000 VF 9. Pricing excludes the battery, which must be leased separately. VinFast showcased three additional EV models — the smaller V5, V6 and V7 crossovers — but didn't provide details.