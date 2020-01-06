Panasonic says CIRRUS nearly ready for mass market

Since being formally launched at CES last year, Panasonic North America's connected vehicle platform CIRRUS has undergone limited-scale pilot deployments and is nearly ready for widespread market use, the company says.

The company plans to formally launch a go-to-market campaign for CIRRUS in the spring.

The CIRRUS data management platform enables the sharing of vehicle, infrastructure, roadway and traffic operator data between departments of transportation network operations centers and in-vehicle systems to enhance V2X communication.

Using localized communication, CIRRUS uses an externally manufactured roadside unit to collect the information from vehicles, which is then transported back to Panasonic's cloud for use by departments of transportation and automakers.

CIRRUS was selectively deployed throughout the country while under development. The Colorado Department of Transportation first partnered with Panasonic for CIRRUS in 2017, using 100 roadside units to collect data scattered across a 90-mile area of land.

The company also partnered with the Utah Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department of Transportation over the course of CIRRUS' development.

Panasonic North America, the subsidiary of the Japanese electronics corporation, has an ongoing partnership with Ford Motor Co. Kellen Pucher, director of strategic initiatives for connected vehicles at Panasonic North America, told Automotive News that the company is now hoping to expand with other automakers.

"Can we create the ties, the data hooks that enable a department of transportation, like Utah, for example, to then publish data back to Ford so that Ford can explore the value and importance of V2X technology as well?" Pucher said. "There isn't a mandate right now for this technology. But everybody is aware that this technology holds great promise as it relates to safety in mobility outcomes."

"We're kind of creating the value chain so that we can provide the immediate value to the department of transportation and enable those DOTs and contracting agencies to also provide additional add-on value to the automotive community who's just as interested in this aggregated data and what does it mean in the real world," Pucher added.

One of the biggest priorities for exhibitors in the vehicle technology space at CES this week, and in recent years, is data associated with autonomous, electric and connected vehicles.

But one of the challenges with this data collection is who is responsible for it, where it ends up or how it's stored, and what can be gleaned from it.

Panasonic's platform won a 2020 CES Innovation Award in vehicle intelligence and transportation.