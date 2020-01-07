Nissan unveils twin-motor, electric all-wheel-drive system

LAS VEGAS — Nissan revealed a new twin-motor, all-electric, all-wheel-drive system at the CES expo here. The technology is expected to debut in Nissan's first electric crossover, which could arrive in the U.S. in 2021.

The system, dubbed e-4ORCE, delivers high-torque, precision handling and stability, Nissan said. It achieves this by optimizing power delivery to each of the four wheels.

Power flow to the front and rear motors can be independently controlled, while torque to the left and right wheels can be further modulated through coordinated braking.

The e-4ORCE technology offers precise handling, cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces, Takao Asami, Nissan's senior vice president of research and advanced engineering, said in a statement.

Beyond spirited acceleration and sure-grip handling on slippery surfaces such as snow and wet pavement, dual-motor control also makes for smoother deceleration.

Regenerative braking from both front and rear motors makes stop-and-go city traffic less jarring to passengers. Similarly, the granular motor control delivers a smoother ride on bumpy roads.

The two-motor technology is based on lessons learned during the development of the Nissan GT-R's ATTESA E-TS torque-split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system, the automaker said.

E-4ORCE can be applied to a range of vehicle types, including SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks.

The first vehicle to feature the system will be the production version of Nissan's Ariya concept. The five-seat electric crossover will have a 300-mile battery range and go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, according to U.S. dealers briefed on the product last summer.