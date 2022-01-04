Mobileye unveils deals with VW, Ford, Geely on applications for driver-assist tech

Ford plans to use Mobileye's Road Experience Management technology on future versions of its BlueCruise driver-assist system.

REUTERS

Mobileye, Intel's autonomous driving unit, is partnering with three automakers on driver assist and autonomous vehicle technologies expected on production vehicles in the coming years.

The technology company said it:

  • has inked a deal with Volkswagen Group to use its mapping data on upcoming models.
  • is partnering with Ford Motor Co. to enhance a future version of the automaker's yet-to-be released BlueCruise driver assist system.
  • will incorporate sensing and mapping software into a Geely Holding Group vehicle set to launch in China in 2024.

Mobileye announced the moves Tuesday in a digital presentation at CES in Las Vegas.

"Our customers are demonstrating that innovation is at the center of their future strategies and leaning on Mobileye to help execute their visions," Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO, said in a statement. "As a trusted collaborator, Mobileye is firing on all cylinders to deliver scalable ADAS-to-AV solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers and, at the same time, push the industry forward. We're grateful for our ongoing collaborations and look forward to setting more new industry standards together."

The VW partnership on mapping technology marks the first global application of Mobileye's "swarm data," which essentially uses crowd-sourced information from fleets to provide more up-to-date, detailed mapping.

Mobileye said VW will use the technology on Volkswagen, Skoda and Seat EV models "soon."

Ford plans to use Mobileye's Road Experience Management technology on future versions of its BlueCruise driver-assist system, which allows for hands-free driving on certain pre-mapped divided highways. Ford originally planned to roll out BlueCruise via over-the-air software updates on certain models, such as the Mustang Mach-E, in 2021 but has delayed its debut until this year.

Mobileye said the companies are also collaborating on "an open platform from Mobileye that will allow Ford to build and integrate Ford's own solutions to make driving in the future safer and easier."

Geely-owned Zeekr plans to use Mobileye sensing and mapping technology on a Level 4 autonomous EV that is expected to debut in China in 2024, followed by a global rollout. The vehicle is expected to be built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture.

SAE International defines Level 4 automation as a vehicle that does not require a driver to take control while in motion.

