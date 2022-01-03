Mercedes highlights ‘future of electric cars' with Vision EQXX concept

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a 620-mile-plus EV concept that the luxury automaker claims is its "most efficient and aerodynamic vehicle."

The Vision EQXX, which Mercedes said can drive from New York to Cincinnati on a single charge and is as aerodynamic as a football, showcases long-distance efficiency through advancements in energy density, aerodynamics and lightweight design.

"The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars," Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said in a statement.

The concept was revealed Monday at an online event and was to be the centerpiece of the brand's stand at CES in Las Vegas. Mercedes pulled out of the show last week, citing the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.