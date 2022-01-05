Magna is developing a specialized team dedicated to EVs

DETROIT -- Diversified auto supplier Magna International Inc. said it will set up a new EV center at its U.S. headquarters as it gears up for the launch of its electric powertrain system for trucks in 2025.

In a news release, the Canadian supplier said its U.S. headquarters in Troy, Mich., near Detroit, would be home to a "specialized team dedicated to preparing" the company's EtelligentForce powertrain for its projected North American launch in 2025, in addition to "other EV products." Other details about the new EV center were not immediately known.

The creation of the new EV center underscores the importance of electrification technologies to Magna as its customers prepare to launch dozens of electric vehicles in the coming years, including pickups.