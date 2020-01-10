LG, software firm Luxoft form JV for advanced vehicle tech

Technology giant LG Electronics and software engineering company Luxoft have formed a joint venture to further the deployment of production-ready advanced vehicle technologies.

Using LG's webOS Auto platform, the joint venture aims to advance digital cockpit, infotainment, rear-seat entertainment and ride-hailing systems, the two companies announced Friday at CES.

The auto offering of webOS — LG's digital consumer platform for intelligent services and content streaming — will be expanded with the joint venture to enable large-scale connected-vehicle and mobility solutions. The open platform integrates multimedia processing, connectivity and security that will expand Luxoft capabilities in the automotive industry.

Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto in a variety of systems using its global delivery network.

Luxoft is a company of DXC Technology that provides digital strategy consulting and software engineering services. DXC acquired Luxoft Holding Inc. in June.

DXC has other stakes in automotive, including an agreement with BMW to support the automaker's autonomous-vehicle development.

Luxoft and LG Electronics said the JV will begin operating in the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions, but did not announce investment terms.