Lamborghini Huracan adds Amazon Alexa integration

Amazon Alexa has entered the exotic-vehicle realm.

Automobili Lamborghini and Amazon said Monday at CES that the Huracan EVO supercar will get Amazon Alexa integration this year, the first vehicle from the Italian exotic brand to do so.

As part of the Huracan refresh last year , the two-seater received a new 8.4-inch touch screen infotainment system, which Lamborghini refers to as its human machine interface.

Now with Amazon Alexa integration, Lamborghini says drivers will be able to control the vehicle's climate controls, interior lighting and seat heating with voice commands, among other functions, through the system.

The integration will also connect the vehicle to other connected devices, which can be controlled from the vehicle, Lamborghini said.

"The first step in a strategic collaboration with Amazon, the specially enhanced human machine interface system, will allow continuous updating of Alexa's functionality within Lamborghini models, and paves the way for future cooperation between the two companies: Both companies are working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services," Lamborghini said in a statement.

While the Huracan is the first Lamborghini model to get Amazon Alexa integration, the feature can be found in other Volkswagen Group brands such as Audi and Seat.

The Huracan is offered in both coupe and convertible. Huracan models with all-wheel drive are powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 engine with 640 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque. A rear-wheel-drive Huracan will also be offered in 2020, arriving in the spring as a coupe only, and has 610 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque from the detuned V-10 engine.

Huracan pricing starts at $208,571 for the rear-wheel-drive coupe, not including shipping.