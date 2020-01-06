Hyundai touts flying taxi concept with Uber

LAS VEGAS — Korean automaker Hyundai is flirting with a fanciful idea of taking to the skies with aerial vehicles.

At CES, Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday showed off a flying taxi concept, part of a partnership with Uber to develop an aerial ride-share network.

Hyundai is not alone in its ambitions to take to the skies.

German sports car maker Porsche is collaborating with aircraft maker Boeing to develop a concept for an electric vertical-takeoff and -landing vehicle.

A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025.

Hyundai's flying taxi concept, which can land and take off vertically, is designed for a cruising speed up to 180 mph.

The vehicle has a cruising altitude of around 1,000 to 2,000 feet and a flight range of up to 60 miles.

The four-passenger model initially will be human piloted but eventually will be able to fly autonomously. The vehicle is propelled by multiple small rotors and propellers around the airframe.

Having several, smaller rotors also reduces noise relative to large-rotor helicopters with combustion engines.

Hyundai would produce and deploy the air vehicles, and Uber would operate the service.