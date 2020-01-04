Here's what automakers are showing at CES

The former Consumer Electronics Show, now known simply as CES, lacks the new-model cachet of a premiere world auto show. And carmakers are not yet using the Las Vegas electronics extravaganza to shine the spotlight on their newest creations. But as the auto industry grapples with technology-fueled disruption from electrification, autonomous driving and upstart business models, CES is becoming the venue of choice for brands to prove to consumers, and each other, that they are embracing the future of mobility.

More than 160 automotive technology companies, including 10 major automakers, will attend this year looking to forge partnerships and recruit hard-to-find tech and engineering talent. Several top auto industry executives will attend, including Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, Ford Chief Technology Officer Ken Washington and BMW r&d boss Klaus Frohlich. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will deliver a keynote address on the state of innovation and DOT initiatives to integrate new technologies into U.S. transportation systems.

Here's a roundup of what automakers expect to show at CES.

BMW will tease an interior concept for its i3 EV. The "BMW i3 Urban Suite," said to have the "relaxed feel of a boutique hotel," features a large seat with footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner and a "personal Sound Zone."

Fisker will debut the Ocean all-electric crossover, powered by an 80-kWh lithium ion battery pack and with an expected range of up to 300 miles. Production should begin at the end of 2021.

Ford will show its 2021 Mustang Mach-E crossover. The highly anticipated mass-market EV, with a 300-mile range, is Ford's answer to Tesla, General Motors and others that beat it to the electric market with long-range EVs.

GM will demo integration of Amazon's Alexa Auto voice-controlled virtual assistant in a new Cadillac CT5.