Harman launches ExP technology bundle

LAS VEGAS — Harman, a subsidiary of semiconductor manufacturer Samsung Electronics, is integrating connected car, audio and service technologies into one user experience with its latest CES offering.

The vehicle technology company revealed Harman ExP — short for experiences — at CES this week. It's designed to help automakers meet consumer demand for in-vehicle individuality.

Harman ExP creates solutions that prioritize the consumer experience, Tom Rivers, Harman vice president for marketing covering connected car and connected services, told Automotive News.

"We know that the digitization of the vehicle as part of that ecosystem is creating experiences," Rivers said.

The goal of Harman ExP is to provide seamless connectivity, hyper-individualization and a human-centric technology experience.

The integrated suite bundles technologies to create experiences for drivers surrounding themes such as well-being, social connection and accomplishment.

"When we say bundling together, that is taking either pre-existing technologies and creating these experiences based on a consumer pain point and/or it's really forcing Harman to innovate and think of life differently being at the forefront of having some consumer insight," Rivers said. "We think that the payoff for this will be traditional OEMs that we've had relationships with for a long time will lean into this . . . and then it will open up new doors of opportunities of, broadly, mobility providers."

For example, Harman ExP could bundle advanced driver-assistance technologies with assistance technologies such as the Virtual Personal Assistant through Harman's Ignite cloud-based Marketplace platform to prioritize driving safety and awareness while still allowing for social communication. The goal would be for the ADAS technologies to work in conjunction with a variety of talk, navigation, media and other functions in the vehicle.

Harman ExP could also bundle cloud technologies with Ignite Marketplace to balance the need to have customizable workspaces and in-vehicle productivity.

Harman has started to play a larger role in the future of mobility with automotive cybersecurity efforts and other new vehicle technology offerings.