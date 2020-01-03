FCA to showcase hybrid electric Jeeps at CES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to debut plug-in hybrid electric Wrangler, Renegade and Compass vehicles at the annual CES event in Las Vegas next week.

The "Jeep 4xe" electrified vehicles are a first step in FCA's plan to offer electric options on all its models by 2022, the company said in a press release.

"Electrification, including the upcoming no-compromise Jeep 4xe vehicles, will modernize the Jeep brand as it strives to become the leader in 'green' eco-friendly premium technology," the release said.

"Jeep electric vehicles will be the most efficient and responsible Jeep vehicles ever."

More information about the three 4xe vehicles will be presented this year at the Geneva, New York and Beijing auto shows, FCA said.

FCA said its booth occupies more than 6,000 square feet of floor space at CES. Stationed at the center of the display is a rotating theater. As the 40-foot circle spins, attendees’ view of products changes as does the story-telling digital display on a unique, Hologauze screen, FCA said in a statement.