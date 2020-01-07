Consumers hesitant about spending on AV, EV technology, survey shows

Consumers around the world are unsure about spending their money on autonomous and electric features, a survey released at CES by global consulting firm Deliotte showed.

Fifty-eight percent of U.S. respondents to the 2020 Global Automotive Consumer Study said they are unwilling to pay more than $500 for autonomous features.

However, the study said there is some evidence consumers have become more willing, over the last five years, to pay "something" more for autonomous and alternative engine technologies, with increases from 1 to 9 percentage points in every country surveyed from 2017 to 2020.

In 2020, 48 percent of U.S. consumers said they think AV technology is unsafe, and 68 percent said media reports of accidents involving autonomous vehicles contributed to making them cautious of the technology. Fifty-one percent said they are concerned by the idea of autonomous vehicles being tested in areas where they live.

In both India and China, consumer distrust in the safety of AV technology increased 10 percentage points from 2019 to 2020.