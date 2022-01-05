Chevy Equinox, Blazer EVs arriving in 2023

General Motors plans to launch three Chevrolet electric vehicles next year, priced from $30,000 to more than $100,000.

GM CEO Mary Barra shared the automaker's plans as she unveiled the launch edition of the Chevy Silverado electric pickup during her CES keynote Wednesday. Barra also said the automaker intends to launch its first personal autonomous vehicle by mid-decade, roll out more iterations of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist technology and expand its electric delivery van brand, BrightDrop.

“GM is redefining how people and goods are moved,” Barra said during the keynote. “Our commitment to a vision of a world the zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion has become a movement.”

The highlight of Barra's keynote was the unveiling of the Silverado EV, which will go on sale in 2023 in two varieties: a work truck starting at $41,595 and a fully loaded retail trim priced at $106,695. Each price includes shipping. Both trucks will offer more than 400 miles of driving range per battery charge.

Also in 2023, GM plans to launch an electric Chevy Equinox starting at about $30,000 and a larger Chevy Blazer EV. GM confirmed 2023 launch timing for the Cadillac Celestiq ultraluxury electric sedan as well.

The automaker has said it plans to launch 30 EVs globally through 2025, with two-thirds coming to the U.S. GM's next-generation EVs are powered by its proprietary Ultium battery platform, developed through a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. GM has committed $35 billion to electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025. The automaker aims to launch a fully-electric portfolio a decade later.

GM began selling the first Ultium-powered EV, the GMC Hummer pickup, in December. The Cadillac Lyriq, an electric midsize crossover, is slated to reach dealerships early this year.

The automaker is launching its next-generation EV portfolio with big-ticket vehicles, first with the Hummer, priced at nearly $113,000, and then with the Lyriq at about $60,000.

Still, Barra has emphasized the need to build EVs at price points for all consumers, not just luxury buyers.

"That's their only vehicle, and they depend on it. If they don't get to work, it impacts their livelihood," Barra said at a media event in Detroit last month. "Reaching that customer is where you're really going to get scale, and I'm very proud that at General Motors, we do that with the Chevrolet brand, across the board, from trucks to the crossovers to smaller vehicles."