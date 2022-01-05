Chevy Equinox, Blazer EVs arriving in 2023

GM says it also plans to expand BrightDrop, its EV delivery brand.

General Motors plans to launch three Chevrolet electric vehicles next year, priced from $30,000 to more than $100,000.

GM CEO Mary Barra shared the automaker's plans as she unveiled the launch edition of the Chevy Silverado electric pickup during her CES keynote Wednesday. Barra also said the automaker intends to launch its first personal autonomous vehicle by mid-decade, roll out more iterations of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist technology and expand its electric delivery van brand, BrightDrop.

“GM is redefining how people and goods are moved,” Barra said during the keynote. “Our commitment to a vision of a world the zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion has become a movement.”

The highlight of Barra's keynote was the unveiling of the Silverado EV, which will go on sale in 2023 in two varieties: a work truck starting at $41,595 and a fully loaded retail trim priced at $106,695. Each price includes shipping. Both trucks will offer more than 400 miles of driving range per battery charge.

Also in 2023, GM plans to launch an electric Chevy Equinox starting at about $30,000 and a larger Chevy Blazer EV. GM confirmed 2023 launch timing for the Cadillac Celestiq ultraluxury electric sedan as well.

The automaker has said it plans to launch 30 EVs globally through 2025, with two-thirds coming to the U.S. GM's next-generation EVs are powered by its proprietary Ultium battery platform, developed through a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. GM has committed $35 billion to electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025. The automaker aims to launch a fully-electric portfolio a decade later.

GM began selling the first Ultium-powered EV, the GMC Hummer pickup, in December. The Cadillac Lyriq, an electric midsize crossover, is slated to reach dealerships early this year.

The automaker is launching its next-generation EV portfolio with big-ticket vehicles, first with the Hummer, priced at nearly $113,000, and then with the Lyriq at about $60,000.

Still, Barra has emphasized the need to build EVs at price points for all consumers, not just luxury buyers.

"That's their only vehicle, and they depend on it. If they don't get to work, it impacts their livelihood," Barra said at a media event in Detroit last month. "Reaching that customer is where you're really going to get scale, and I'm very proud that at General Motors, we do that with the Chevrolet brand, across the board, from trucks to the crossovers to smaller vehicles."

Beyond retail

GM intends to grow its EV fleet business with the Silverado EV and two BrightDrop vans, the EV600 and the smaller EV410.

Enterprise and Quanta plan to place orders for the Silverado work truck, Barra said Wednesday.

GM said BrightDrop has signed Walmart as a customer, agreeing to build 5,000 vans for the 2023 and 2024 model years. Walmart aims to operate a zero-emission logistics fleet by 2040.

FedEx Express, BrightDrop's first customer, also increased its order from 500 vans to 2,500. Production and delivery of the initial 500 has begun on a rolling basis. FedEx wants to add up to 20,000 vans over the next few years, BrightDrop said in a statement Wednesday. FedEx also plans to test BrightDrop's EP1 electric container in 10 markets this year.

GM launched BrightDrop at last year's CES expo.

Autonomous vehicles

GM and Cruise, the automaker's majority-owned self-driving technology subsidiary, on Wednesday said they aim to deliver the first GM-branded personal autonomous vehicle as soon as mid-decade. Working together will increase economies of scale to lower cost and improve the quality of Cruise's ride-share and delivery networks, GM said.

GM showcased an expansion of Cadillac's Halo Concept Portfolio at CES with the Innerspace autonomous two-passenger vehicle, which builds on the vertical takeoff and landing vehicle and the personal autonomous vehicle introduced at the show last year.

The concepts are meant to show potential luxury travel when GM's Ultium battery and Ultifi software platforms are combined with autonomous driving technology.

Super Cruise is on track to be available on 22 models across GM's brands by 2023, as planned, GM said. Ultra Cruise, which enables hands-free driving on city streets, will debut on the Celestiq next year.

GM shares fell 4.6 percent to close at $62.74 on Wednesday.

