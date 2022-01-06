CES panel: Diversify work force for more inclusion in mobility

Companies working on autonomous vehicle technology should include diverse groups in the process to ensure they are helping to create a more inclusive future of mobility, panelists said Wednesday.
"Everyone brings a different perspective, and that's why everyone needs that seat at the table because every nuance really matters," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, a company dedicated to advancing equality in the workplace. "More talent diversity leads to more inclusive mobility options."
Zalis moderated the discussion on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the AV and mobility sectors as part of the virtual Equality Lounge program at the CES technology expo. She was joined by panelists Amanda Ventura Zink, public affairs manager for Google affiliate Waymo, and Alex Otte, national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.