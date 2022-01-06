CES panel: Diversify work force for more inclusion in mobility

"My goal — and our organization's goal — is to bring an end to drunk driving, but we know that it's going to take everyone at the table to do that," said Otte, who stressed how advancements in AV technology can improve road safety.

"If you want to change the world, you can, and you don't have to do a certain job or be in a certain position or live in a certain place," Otte said. "If you want to be a part of making our roads safer, you can do that, and there are ways to get involved."

In addition to encouraging more women and other underrepresented groups to consider jobs in transportation and STEM-related fields, Ventura Zink said attracting diverse talent is about "engaging early and often with as many diverse voices as you can," especially in the nascent AV industry.

"It's about educating people about what opportunities are out there, educating people about how women who are currently in those higher-level, executive decision-making roles got to where they are," Ventura Zink said. "And that's something Waymo is really passionate about."

Ventura Zink said Waymo has focused on making sure half of the riders in its beta program that launched in San Francisco last year are women. The participants take rides in Waymo's self-driving cars and provide feedback.