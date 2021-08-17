CES attendees must be vaccinated, organizers say

Various industry event organizers have begun to adjust plans in recent weeks as coronavirus cases rise. The New York auto show, scheduled for mid-August, was canceled just more than two weeks before it was set to start. Others, such as the National Automobile Dealers Association, remain hopeful for a virus turnaround. NADA is planning an in-person only show for March 11 to 13.

The Consumer Technology Association will also consider accepting proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative to vaccination, the statement said.

The group will adhere to state and local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the show approaches, the association will continue to evaluate the situation and implement additional protocols as needed.

CES will host more than 1,000 companies in Las Vegas, including nearly 200 companies from the transportation and vehicle technology industry. General Motors, Daimler, Fisker, Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota, Waymo and other automotive companies plan to attend, the Consumer Technology Association said last week.

GM CEO Mary Barra will be the CES keynote speaker for the second consecutive year.

Barra will outline GM's vision for electric vehicle adoption and explain how advanced technology and EVs will shape modern mobility. During CES in 2021, Barra announced plans to launch BrightDrop, GM's electric-van-powered goods and delivery brand. She also laid out GM's Ultium battery development plan and explained changes to GM's customer experience.