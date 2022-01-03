CES 2022 news and updates

Delivery remains a prime focus for autonomous-vehicle operators. One company continuing its push in that area is Udelv, a Bay Area startup that showed its vehicle Monday at CES.

While competitors are building vehicles intended to serve one or two customers per trip, Udelv's "Transporter" is shaped like a small bus and built to make as many as 80 stops per cycle and travel at highway speeds.

The vehicle can carry 2,000 pounds of goods and cover between 160 and 300 miles per run, depending on the battery pack chosen by operators.

Udelv says it has 1,000 reservations for the Transporter, which counts Intel subsidiary Mobileye as its provider of self-driving systems. It's the third generation of the vehicle from Udelv, which was founded in 2016. Early customers for the vehicle include Ziegler Group and the U.S. Air Force.

While Udelv has said it aims to start production in 2023 and have 50,000 Transporters operating on public roads by 2028, the company has not yet detailed manufacturing partners or plans.

— Pete Bigelow