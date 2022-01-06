Concepts from Cadillac focus on the journey

Cadillac's vision for the future is a reputation based on the experience of the journey rather than the vehicle itself.

"We were designing cars, but now we design experiences," Frank Saucedo, director of General Motors' Advanced Design Studio in California, told Automotive News. "The technology is making this [customer] experience basically effortless."

Cadillac showcased the latest addition to its Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio during CES this week with the InnerSpace, a two-passenger autonomous, electric luxury concept vehicle that features nearly full views through a panoramic glass roof and part of the body sides and a massive LED display for augmented reality engagement, entertainment or wellness recovery.

Cadillac also teased the OpenSpace, a vehicle that gives passengers a place to stay while traveling. It plans to share more details on the OpenSpace this year.