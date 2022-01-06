Concepts from Cadillac focus on the journey

Cadillac showcased the latest addition to its Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio during CES with the InnerSpace, a two-passenger autonomous EV.

The Halo Concept Portfolio — from left, the PersonalSpace, SocialSpace and InnerSpace — embody Cadillac’s vision for autonomous and connected vehicle features.

Cadillac's vision for the future is a reputation based on the experience of the journey rather than the vehicle itself.

"We were designing cars, but now we design experiences," Frank Saucedo, director of General Motors' Advanced Design Studio in California, told Automotive News. "The technology is making this [customer] experience basically effortless."

Cadillac showcased the latest addition to its Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio during CES this week with the InnerSpace, a two-passenger autonomous, electric luxury concept vehicle that features nearly full views through a panoramic glass roof and part of the body sides and a massive LED display for augmented reality engagement, entertainment or wellness recovery.

Cadillac also teased the OpenSpace, a vehicle that gives passengers a place to stay while traveling. It plans to share more details on the OpenSpace this year.

Also during CES, Cadillac teased its OpenSpace concept, above, which gives passengers a place to stay while traveling, and showed the interior of the InnerSpace electric luxury autonomous concept, below.

The InnerSpace and OpenSpace build on two concepts Cadillac introduced at CES last year: the PersonalSpace, a vertical takeoff and landing one-seater designed to move above ground traffic, and the SocialSpace, an autonomous vehicle designed for up to six passengers to socialize and relax.

Saucedo calls the four concepts "technology beacons" for GM.

"Each one of these vehicles gives you a scenario for different types of experiences," he said. "It's another way for us to define the luxury experience."

GM's proprietary Ultium battery technology and Ultifi software platform power the concept vehicles, Saucedo said. The battery modules in the InnerSpace are distributed throughout the vehicle, allowing designers to optimize cabin space.

Ultifi would enable the personalization and wellness components, he said.

"The customer can interact with it, and that's all driven through the Ultifi side," Saucedo said.

A passenger en route to San Francisco may decide spontaneously to stop at wineries, he said, and the vehicle software could plan for a tour of some along the way.

Related Article
Here's our 2021 list of top suppliers

"Without having that [Ultifi] platform, without feeding that into the vehicle, it's just something that goes from point A to point B," Saucedo said. "It's gone from transportation and to experiential."

GM is unlikely to build these exact concepts in the near future, but the technology could make its way to production vehicles, especially technology rooted in biometrics, Saucedo said.

"It's a learning experience every time we build a concept car; it's not frivolous," he added. "If you have technology and don't apply it, it's wasted. This is a good way to do it."

PHOTO GALLERY: Cadillac InnerSpace concept
Cadillac InnerSpace concept rear
Cadillac InnerSpace concept
Cadillac InnerSpace concept side
Cadillac InnerSpace concept front
Cadillac InnerSpace concept interior
Cadillac InnerSpace concept seat
Cadillac InnerSpace concept cargo
Cadillac InnerSpace concept doors open
Cadillac InnerSpace concept rear
Cadillac InnerSpace concept
Cadillac InnerSpace concept side
Cadillac InnerSpace concept front
Cadillac InnerSpace concept interior
Cadillac InnerSpace concept seat
Cadillac InnerSpace concept cargo
Cadillac InnerSpace concept doors open
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
At CES, auto tech alliances firm up in the self-driving car wars
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CES_ROUNDUP-02_i.jpg
At CES, auto tech alliances firm up in the self-driving car wars
U.S. Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlines 6 principles for balancing innovation, federal role
CES panel: Diversify work force for more inclusion in mobility
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive