Bosch sees AI, Internet of Things boosting service revenue

LAS VEGAS — German auto supplier Robert Bosch sees artificial intelligence and connected products working in tandem to boost the revenue it generates from services in the future, the company's chief digital officer said at CES.

"We want to use connectivity and data collected over the [Internet of Things] combined with artificial intelligence … to continuously improve our products and services," said Tanja Rückert, Bosch chief digital officer, according to prepared remarks made available to Automotive News.

The world's largest auto supplier said combining AI with connected products will allow it to develop new business models across its portfolio, from the automotive sector to household appliances. Connecting products to the IoT will allow Bosch to use artificial intelligence to deliver software updates that it says will help it to "offer better products and solutions."

Bosch has invested heavily in its software and mobility businesses in recent years. The company said in a news release that it invests nearly $3.4 billion per year into its mobility business.

Bosch is restructuring its mobility business as it doubles down on AI and connected products. The company in December said it would pool the development and sales of its vehicle software, middleware, cloud service and development tools under its subsidiary, ETAS GmbH, starting in mid-2022.

"This means that we'll be able to provide solutions to manufacturers and other suppliers more quickly, securely and efficiently in the future," Rückert said in prepared remarks.

Bosch was scheduled to hold a virtual press conference during CES on Tuesday. It was originally set to hold it in person but chose to go virtual in response to rising COVID-19 case rates from the omicron coronavirus variant.

CES 2022 coverage on Automotive News

Stay with Automotive News for the latest auto technology, mobility and policy updates from CES 2022, Jan. 3-7, whether the news is in Las Vegas or online.

Sign up for the Automotive News daily CES newsletter and bookmark the CES page for complete coverage. Automotive News also will host an online forum on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST (19:00 CET) on the future of mobility featuring experts from the automotive and tech industries.

Tune in for a live chat on the Automotive News LinkedIn page at noon EST Jan. 7 for a discussion on the biggest reveals and developments from the show.

And listen to the Shift podcast Jan. 3-6 for fresh interviews from the show. For a show primer, play the Automotive News podcast with Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES.

Survey results

The supplier on Tuesday also released the results of its "Bosch Tech Compass" survey, which polled citizens of the U.S., China, Germany, India and the U.K. on a host of emerging technologies.

The survey found that 40 percent of U.S. respondents thought artificial intelligence would be "the most influential technology" in the country within 10 years, followed by autonomous driving at 35 percent.

Bosch commissioned a German firm to poll 1,000 people in Germany and the U.K. and 2,000 people in the U.S., India and China in August.

Related Article
Here's our 2021 list of top suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hyundai showcases robotic future at CES
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
HYUNDAI_SCREENS-MAIN_i.jpg
Hyundai showcases robotic future at CES
BMW ix M60
BMW to launch M version of iX EV crossover
Volta-MAIN_i.jpg
Volta Trucks adding Here navigation system featuring what3words
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive