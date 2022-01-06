Automotive News live talk Jan. 7 at noon: The best of CES 2022

Join Automotive News Friday, Jan. 7, for analysis of the biggest news from this year’s CES.

Staff reports

Join Automotive News at noon EST Friday, Jan.7, for a live chat about the most significant developments at CES 2022. Tune in to our LinkedIn and Facebook pages to be part of the discussion with Executive Editor Jamie Butters and Staff Reporters Pete Bigelow, Vince Bond Jr. and Hannah Lutz.

These reporters have covered EV and technology developments from automakers and suppliers all week. They’ll discuss about the key takeaways and put the news in context.

You may send questions in advance of the event to jbutte[email protected]

 

Letter
to the
Editor

