Amazon's automotive offerings expand through Alexa Auto at CES

LAS VEGAS -- Tech giant Amazon revealed several initiatives at CES centered on Alexa Auto, furthering the retail tech giant's quick and ambitious push into the automotive space.

On Monday, Amazon announced expanded vehicle integrations of its Alexa Auto voice assistant, new in-vehicle Alexa features, partnerships on the Alexa Auto software development kit and the international rollout of the Alexa-enabled Echo Auto device.

The company has been growing its Alexa Auto experience over the past few years. The voice assistant is available with several automaker brands and vehicles, but General Motors was the first automaker to announce it would fully integrate Alexa Auto. In September, GM said it would fully embed Alexa Auto into its vehicles for the 2018 model year and beyond.